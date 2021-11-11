Priyanka Chopra Jonas proved this Diwali why she’s a true-blue desi girl at heart!

We are all still reeling from all the Diwali feasting! While withdrawal symptoms from the festivities creep up on us, we would just like to throw some attention on how the powerhouse Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed the world this Diwali season what it means to be a real desi girl at heart!

Keeping Indian traditions alive, everyone’s favourite desi girl celebrated the Diwali fervour in full swing! Staying true to her roots, PeeCee was seen upholding Indian traditions and culture at her home away from home. Along with beau Nick Jonas, PeeCee was seen conducting a traditional Diwali pooja on Dhanteras. Sharing pictures from the ritual, the global icon took to her Instagram and posted, “With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali” (sic)

She was also seen at Indian-American actor Mindy Kaling’s pre-Diwali bash along with influencer celebrity Lilly Singh. Showing us how to truly have a blast on Diwali, pictures of PeeCee at the do went viral.

This is not the first time that the global trendsetter has been seen putting Indian traditions on the global map. She has previously also introduced the west (and her global social media following) to festivals like Karwa Chauth and Holi through some wholesome celebrations.