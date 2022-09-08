Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ restaurant Sona now part of the esteemed Michelin Guide

The most revered food guide of the world, the Michelin, just added Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ restaurant Sona on it’s New York Guide list and we couldn’t be more proud. The Michelin guide is one of the most prestigious food guides that denotes high quality food. Every year the Michelin also give out the Michelin Star, one of the highest accolades given to a restaurant.

This year, entrepreneurial genius Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona that boasts of the regality of Indian cuisine, has made it as the newest addition to the New York Guide of the Michelin Guide. This itself speaks volumes about the experience of dining as well as the food itself. The restaurant had opened operations only last year and has managed to make it into the list of 30 new restaurants to enter the guide.

Priyanka Chopra herself has kept quite busy with a tight acting schedule. Apart from the restaurant, she also has a homeware brand ‘Sona Homes’ and a hair care line ‘Anomaly Haircare’ that was launched in India only last month.