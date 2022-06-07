Priyanka Chopra Jonas unveils Bulgari’s new High Jewelry Collection with Anne Hathway and Lisa Lala

Cross-continental queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been shaking up Hollywood. Placing India on the global map of cinema, pop-culture and fashion, the international powerhouse has reigned supreme beyond geographical borders. And she is once again shattering the glass ceiling, this time around in Paris.

The trailblazer had already piqued internet interest collectively when she shared she was in Paris for ‘something really special’. Today, she took to her Instagram to share a picture of her with Anne Hathway and the K-Pop sensation Lisa. The global superstar is currently in Paris to unveil the High Jewelry collection by Bulgari. The brand’s new campaign video debuting Priyanka Chopra as a brand ambassador, ‘Unexpected Wonders’, recently also went viral.

The unstoppable PeeCee has added yet another feather to her cap with this feat! Her excited fans on Instagram have been even more inspired with her latest achievement and are taking to her post to talk about it. A fan wrote, “Work hard. Dream big” fuelled by her post. Another fan read everyone else’s mind as she wrote, “Queen of millions of hearts”.