Priyanka Chopra praises Vihaan Samat’s Eternally Confused And Eager For Love

Vihaan Samat has quickly gained popularity among the masses with some pretty amazing performances right from Mismatched to Eternally Confused And Eager for Love. Even Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram sharing the poster of show and expressing her love for it after watching it.

Netflix’s Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is raunchy in all the right spots, but with a beating heart at its centre. Vihaan Samat is the protagonist of the show and plays the role of a guy seeking love and his adventures endured in his path. His character is an adorable yet confusing personality but has also received a lot of love from the audience.

Vihaan comments, “It’s an honor to be mentioned by PC for my work and I’m glad that people are loving the show. I really connected with Ray’s character and it was an awesome journey. I’m excited to see what the future holds for me now.”