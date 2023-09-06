Producer Anand and Pallavi Gupta to back Zarina Wahab and Bhumika Gurung starrer Living with Mom

Producer Anand and Pallavi Gupta has multiple projects in pipeline under the banner of Dev Motion Picture. Their upcoming projects includes a family drama titled Living with Mom starring Zarina Wahab, Kinshuk Vaidya and Bhumika Gurung; suspense thriller Hayat which stars Ayaan Sharma and Manisha Rawat and a blockbuster comedy Tera Baap Kaun.

Sharing about the project Living with Mom, makers reveals, “It is a light comedy of a relation between Mother-in-law & daughter-in-law. This story of today where every Mother-in-law wants to know whether the daughter-in-law coming in the family is the best Suit for her Son. One of our associates Jasbir Bhati who has been with Balaji for alongtime and is great with his vision to bring every character to life on screen.”

Speaking about how Zarina, Kinshuk and Bhumika came on board, they stated, “We found Zarina Wahab Mam as the best for Mother-in-law. Although she has not played much of such characters but she could bring real-justice to the character presented. Bhumika is known for her excellent performances where she is good with her comic timing & serious nature also Kinshuk could be the best ingredient to the story as people know him to handle all kind of situation on screen liking Shakalaka Boom Boom. This is a family OTT and we are looking for family content,what could be better then Saas Bahu relationship to start with.”

Talking about their another project Hayat, they added, “Hayat is the Love Story with a pinch of suspense. We have tried to bring madness of love (Shiddat Wala Pyaar) on screen. Aham Sharma is playing a Writer who is writing a book. He is unable to find his climax until he falls in love again. Manisha Rawat is the girl (Hayat) who’s love inspires Aham to complete his story With Love.”

Producer Anand and Pallavi Gupta are all set to role out their ott venture soon. Sharing about their vision, one of them mentioned, “We want to have more entertainment for people with some untouched subjects of society. Today people have lot of options as per as OTT is concerns.Where entertainment is available on the move.But we would like to concentrate on subjects which are thoughtful & clean.We on our side trying to avoid the Bold content that is today more of in news.We concentrate more on light, comedy and suspense thrillers”.

Talking about the type of content they are looking forward to produce they shared, “Today the name of OTT is more for the Adult and not so..Sobar content. Whereas we can can make nice content that can be enjoyed with the family.That is the kind of content we are looking for where two or three generations can sit together & watch or atleast share the experience of watching this content to each other.”