Producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, director Arjun Kumar S and veteran actor Rangayana Raghu thank the audiences and fans for all the love on their film Family Pack

Prime Video released this Kannada tile produced by PRK Productions featuring Rangayana Raghu, Likith Shetty, Amrutha Iyengar, exclusively for audiences in India and across 240 countries and territories

Recently released Kannada comedy drama Family Pack opened to a brilliant response from audiences who poured heaps of praises calling the movie one of the best fun entertainers of the year.

The movie which also features veteran actor Rangayana Raghu has been at the peak of the applause as critics, audiences and fans get smitten by his seamless timing and punch lines. On the occasion of the success of the film, the director Arjun Kumar S, producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and legendary actor Rangayana Raghu expressed gratitude to audiences.

“Family Pack is one of the most important films for all of us. What is even more encouraging as a producer is the fact that the audiences and fans at large in India and beyond are showering our movie with love and appreciation. This is not just delightful for me personally, but for the entire cast and crew of ‘Family Pack’, in addition to the team at PRK Productions for accomplishing this milestone. Our constant endeavour remains to push the cinematic envelope further and continue to create such compelling content”, said, Producer, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar.

“The best award that any director can ask for is a round of applause from the audiences. We create a film so that the audiences can have a gala time and entertainment while watching it. So when they come back and say that they have loved the film, it is truly satisfying and overwhelming. This is the result of hardwork of the entire cast and crew of Family Pack”, said, Director, Arjun Kumar S.

“Nothing is more important than the audiences who take out time to watch the content we create. As an actor, it is a matter of absolute bliss to acknowledge the love coming in from audiences appreciating the film. I would like to thank each and every person who have been supporting us from the start”, said, Lead Actor, Rangayana Raghu.

Family Pack is a part of Prime Video’s recent multi-film announcement with PRK Productions which is streaming exclusively for Prime Members worldwide. The three-film announcement is an ode to the craft and legacy of the late actor and filmmaker Puneeth Rajkumar whose contribution to cinema stands unmatched.