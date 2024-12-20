Producer Boney Kapoor shares his transformative hair restoration journey

Eugenix Hair Sciences, India’s premier hair restoration clinic, hosted an exclusive event at JW Marriott, Juhu, that brought together Bollywood stalwart Boney Kapoor, Dr. Pradeep Sethi, and Dr. Arika Bansal. This glittering occasion celebrated the transformative power of advanced hair restoration techniques, with Boney Kapoor sharing his remarkable hair transplant journey. In an intimate and captivating session, Boney Kapoor opened up about his experience with Eugenix, saying, “Self-care and confidence are invaluable. This hair transplant has rejuvenated my appearance and revitalized my spirit. I feel younger and more confident, and that’s a gift everyone deserves.” His inspiring words resonated deeply with the audience, highlighting the profound impact of hair restoration.

Dr. Arika Bansal, co-founder of Eugenix Hair Sciences, shed light on the clinic’s revolutionary Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technology. “At Eugenix, we blend cutting-edge innovation with a personalized approach to deliver natural, enduring results. Our focus is always on enhancing our patients’ lives,” she remarked.

Adding to the discussion, Dr. Pradeep Sethi, the visionary co-founder of Eugenix, emphasized the clinic’s unwavering commitment to excellence. “Our goal is to redefine global benchmarks in hair restoration. By continuously evolving our techniques, we’ve helped thousands reclaim their confidence and achieve remarkable transformations,” he shared.

The event took a delightful turn with a surprise appearance by celebrated filmmaker Anees Bazmi, who revealed that he too had recently undergone a hair transplant at Eugenix. “Boney’s transformation inspired me to take this leap. I’m thrilled to see the results unfold, and I’m already impressed by Eugenix’s expertise and care,” Anees said, adding a personal touch to the evening.

Since its inception in 2010, Eugenix Hair Sciences has established itself as a global leader in hair restoration, having performed over 16,000 procedures for clients from over 30 countries, including renowned sports icons like cricketers Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Azharuddin and Michael Bevan. With a sterling reputation for excellence, Eugenix has become the go-to destination for individuals seeking world-class hair care and transformative results.