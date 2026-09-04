Producers Guild of India and Moskino sign cooperation agreement during Moscow International Film Week

As part of the business program of the Third Moscow International Film Week, a cooperation agreement was signed at the Moskino film factory between the autonomous non-profit organization Moskino (Moscow, Russia) and the Producers Guild of India (Mumbai, India).

The document was signed by Georgy Prokopov, CEO of Moskino, and Shibasish Sarkar, President of the Producers Guild of India. The signing ceremony took place in the Open Hall as part of the session “Film Cities: New Routes for International Cooperation.”

The agreement is a framework document and formalizes a strategic partnership in film production. For Moskino, India is one of the priority markets for the international development of the Moscow film cluster. Under the agreement, the parties intend to work actively and systematically with the Producers Guild of India across key areas: joint promotion of filming locations and services, exchange of talent and infrastructure potential, organization of joint industry events, and the creation of new industry associations to strengthen the economic and cultural influence of both countries.

“India is a huge and dynamically growing film market, and we are placing a strong focus on it. Cooperation with the Producers Guild of India opens up a direct dialogue for us with leading players in the Indian industry. We plan not only to exchange visits, but to build long-term, systematic work — from joint projects to the creation of shared production chains,” said Georgy Prokopov, CEO of Moskino.

“The signing of the MoU with Moskino is an important step towards strengthening professional ties between the filmmaking communities of our countries. Russia and India are connected by more than half a century of a shared love for cinema, and today this interest is translating to growing collaboration off-screen too. We see great potential for active cooperation and look forward to working closely with Moskino to act as a bridge that connects the creative communities in both nations,” said Shibasish Sarkar, President of the Producers Guild of India

The current agreement is a logical continuation of the partnerships established last year. In 2025, during the Second Moscow International Film Week, Moscow signed four international agreements with industry organizations from Brazil, Türkiye, Mexico and Egypt. The capital’s partners included, among others, the Brazilian state film company RioFilme, the Turkish Producers Association TESİYAP, and the film commissions of Egypt and Mexico City. In addition, in November 2025, following the international forum Culture. Media. Digital, Moskino signed a partnership agreement with leading Indian creative agency Jio Creative Labs. During the business program of Moscow International Film Week 2025, an agreement was also signed for the co-production of the Russian-Indian film Smash between Russia’s Smena and India’s Kartina Entertainment and Sports Pvt Ltd. These agreements created a solid foundation for moving cooperation to a new level — now with the Producers Guild of India.

The session “Film Cities: New Routes for International Cooperation,” during which the signing took place, was dedicated to turning international partnerships into a working business model, identifying in-demand formats of cooperation across different markets, and defining projects that could become the basis for new international ties. The session was moderated by Larisa Magkaeva, Head of the International Cooperation Department at Moskino.

In addition to representatives of Russia and India, the discussion featured Ahmed Badawi, Managing Director of the Egypt Film Commission, Cairo, Egypt; Leonardo Edde, President of RioFilme, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and Aidar Batalov, Chairman of the League of Filmmakers of Kazakhstan, Astana, Kazakhstan.