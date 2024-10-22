Producers Guild of India’s four-year effort results in GST relief for the Indian film industry

In a landmark development, the Ministry of Finance has provided much-needed clarity on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable to film distribution prior to October 2021, offering substantial relief to numerous production houses, distributors, and other stakeholders across the Indian film industry. This decision brings to a close years of uncertainty on the matter, which had become a growing concern over the last year with many in the industry receiving show-cause notices regarding the applicable GST rate.

Producers Guild of India has been actively addressing this issue for nearly four years, and its efforts have now culminated in a favorable outcome for the film production and distribution community. To address the mounting concerns over the GST rate and the show cause notices, the Guild’s Finance Group, in collaboration with Ernst & Young (EY), undertook a rigorous advocacy process over the last year.

The Guild, with support from EY, led several rounds of dialogue with key government officials at both the Central and State levels. These discussions were backed by detailed submissions and representations that highlighted the concerns and the negative impact the lack of clarity had on the film industry.

The matter was brought to the attention of the GST Council, and as a result of sustained advocacy, a positive clarification was issued by the Ministry of Finance following the recent GST Council meeting. This clarification now provides much-needed assurance to the industry regarding the historical GST rate applicable to film distribution prior to October 2021.

Additionally, the Guild extended appreciation to Ernst & Young (EY) for its vital role in guiding the advocacy process with expertise, strategic insights, and continual engagement with government officials. The Guild believes this GST clarification will positively impact the production and distribution ecosystem by alleviating the financial burden that arose due to uncertainty over past tax liabilities. This resolution ensures the continued growth and sustainability of the Indian film industry, fostering creativity, investment, and collaboration. Producers Guild of India will continue its commitment to advocating for the interests of the film industry and working closely with the government to create an environment that supports the thriving entertainment sector.