“Proud as well as humbled with this honour from TIME Magazine!” – Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has been chosen by the prestigious TIME Magazine for the haloed TIME 100 Impact Award this year! His invaluable contribution towards pushing the content envelope in India through his brand of disruptive cinema as well as his exemplary work for child rights protection as the UNICEF Ambassador prompted TIME to honour him!

Ayushmann is the only Indian to be chosen for the TIME 100 Impact Award this year! This is the second time in three years that TIME is honouring Ayushmann, the first being for TIME 100 – where he was chosen to be amongst 100 Most Influential People of the World in 2020!

Ayushmann reacts to this major announcement saying, “This is the second time that the prestigious TIME Magazine has chosen to recognise the work that I do on camera as well as off it. I’m proud as well as humbled with this honour from TIME Magazine because it validates my core belief system as an artiste and a human being trying to affect positive social change.”

He adds, “I’m deeply grateful to TIME Magazine for bestowing me with the TIME 100 Impact honour this year. I have and will always try to push the content envelope of India through my brand of cinema.”

Ayushmann further says, “And I shall also continue to work hard as the UNICEF Ambassador to aid as many children in need in my country. I want to make a difference through my craft and my actions so that the people too can join me in making this nation better for our future generations.”