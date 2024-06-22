“Proud to be a part of the yoga day celebrations that happened across the country!” – Sharvari

Rising Bollywood star, Sharvari, participated in the nationwide yoga day celebrations that was fronted by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharvari uploaded a video that showcased she is a pro when it comes to yoga and she also spoke about its health benefits.

Sharvari, who is riding high on the blockbuster success of Munjya, says, “Yoga is India’s gift to the world and it has enriched and transformed countless lives. I was proud to be a part of the yoga day celebrations that happened across the country. I’m aware that people from across the nation participated in this to spread the message of how yoga can help us in our daily lives.”

She adds, “I have practiced yoga for years now and I can tell you first hand that everyone should look to incorporate this into their fitness routine. The benefits are innumerable and one can do yoga practically anywhere. It can help reduce stress in your lives, it can keep you extremely energetic and also keep you supremely fit.”