Puglya bags Best Foreign Language Feature Award at Moscow International Film Festival 2021

Marathi film Puglya has won Best Foreign Language Feature at Moscow International Film Festival 2021, The film that very beautifully portrays various emotions of children, has gained over 45 awards and recognition along with multiple awards at various International Film Festivals.

Director Vinod Sam Peter says “I feel immense joy when I see that the story is receiving such a great response. Winning at Moscow International Film Festival is a great deal of pride for me and the team.” Talking about the film, “Puglya is a story that revolves around a pug and two boys, Rushab and Datta, who are around 10years old. When a Pug Dog comes into the life of two boys; one from the city & one from the village and its impact on their lives is shown in Puglya. The Film shows the innocence and simplicity of the kids.”

When asked about his views and experiences on this wonderful journey, The multi talented filmmaker, who also wrote the screenplay further adds “When Dr. Sunil came up with the story in for a short film, I thought that it was more apt as a feature. I am ambivalent towards dogs but I realised that it has an international appeal. Globally people are drawn to dogs and children. The film embodies and revolves completely around their world that is marked by affection and values.”

The movie has already won the hearts of people all around the world and has been all over the news since. The movie swept the top most honours at the World Premiere Film Awards in California and some of the awards have been bagged by Ganesh Shelke for Best Actor, and Punam Chandorkar won Best Actress including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Music Score for Santhosh Chandran at Los Angeles’ World Premiere Film Awards. The film has also won Best Film, Best Director, and Best Cinematography awards at other International Film Festivals.

Puglya has competed in various International Film competitions to name a few London, Italy, Sweden, Australia, Philippines, Turkey, Iran, Argentina, Lebanon, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Spain, Philippines, Israel, USA, Canada, etc. Puglya has been Produced and Directed by Vinod Sam Peter under the banner Abraham Films.

Sadly due to the lockdown and the tense atmosphere, the cast and the entire team of Puglya are eagerly waiting for it to be released here in India, and are hoping that they will receive love and encouragement from the audience.