Pulkit Samrat – From chocolate boy of Fukrey to a rage filled Taish

For the boy who impressed one and all in Fukrey followed by Fukrey Returns and showed his chocolate faced lover boy traits in musicals like Sanam Re, it would be a complete transformation of sorts when his Taish releases this Thursday. As someone who has reveled in lighter roles right through his career, it would be quite a shift to step into a zone which is full of rage and violence.

“I haven’t done a character like Sunny before,” says Pulkit, “I have played this chocolate boy, lover boy or soft boy; however this is an altogether different turn for me. Even in the film, the first half and second half are totally different. Even in built, I am like double the size in the second half when I age a bit. All of that was possible because everyone was so passionate during making of this film.”

This is for the first time ever that Pulkit has collaborator with Bijoy Nambiar, the director of films like Wazir, Shaitan, David and Solo.

“I had been looking forward to working with director Bejoy Nambiar and ended up learning a lot of stuff from him. He comes from Mani Ratham’s school. He has made sure that Taish turns out to be a truly commercial film. This is not in the dark zone at all. There is so much of celebration and fun. Action is also very real and emotion driven. You just don’t end up flying in the air and all. There is a lot of emotion attached to my character.”

From Tashan to Taish, it would be an altogether different journey for audiences who would be catching the film in a web series version as well on ZEE5.

“See, the title makes a lot of difference to a film,” he opines, “Same story with a different name won’t work. When I heard the movie for the first time then this was not the title. Later Taish came in and we all liked it. It was game on.”

With the promo of Taish also seeing very good response and the ensemble cast comprising of Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane and Jim Sarbh bringing on a unique mix too, one waits to catch the film/web series in action from Thursday, 29th October, when it begins to stream.