Pulkit Samrat kickstarts his next with Zee Studios

Pulkit Samrat is on a roll! After much speculation, we hear that the actor has officially signed his next theatrical film with Zee Studios.

Sources says that Pulkit has come on board for the project, which officially went on floors today with a grand mahurat ceremony. The actor was present as filming commenced, marking the beginning of an exciting new journey.

Touted as a Fantasy Comic Caper, the film is slated for a late 2025 release. With this addition to his lineup, Pulkit is set to bring another exciting cinematic experience to the big screen!