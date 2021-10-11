Pulkit Samrat shares an endearing post for his idol Amitabh Bachchan

Pulkit Samrat is one actor who has a huge fan following, and his instagram posts have always found a way to strike a chord with the audiences. On the occasion of his idol, Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, Pulkit totally went all out.

The huge fan that he is, he shared a throwback picture dressed up as one of his favourite characters, he dressed up as Iqbal AKA Coolie (no 786) from the huge superhit film, Coolie. Not only that, he wrote the most endearing message stating that, “Happy Birthday Amitabh Sir.. hum sirf koshish kar sakte hain aap jaisa kaam karne ki.. forever your fan!”

Pulkit was last seen in the highly successful film, Taish and was even applauded for his performance by critics and fans alike. He will next be seen in the much awaited hit franchise Fukrey 3 and Suswagatam Khushaamadeed.