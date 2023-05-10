Pulkit Samrat’s chivalrous act towards Shriya Saran wins heart

Pulkit Samrat was hailed for his chivalry at a recent style awards when he rushed to help fellow actor Shriya Saran with the long trail of her dress that were caught under her stiletto heels.

As Saran struggled on the red carpet, Samrat offered his hand and helped her navigate the sweeping trail. Saran expressed her gratitude with folded hands, as the media captured the moment on camera.

As soon as the video was published, Samrat’s fan base jumped to appreciate the actor, calling him: “the best gentleman of the evening”, “Sanskari Samrat”. The video was widely appreciated on social media.