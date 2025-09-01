Punjabi musician Talwiinder announces India’s biggest Halloween tour

This Halloween season, Punjabi music’s fastest rising star Talwiinder will unveil a four-city tour that transcends the conventional concert experience, weaving a genre-blurring performance into a singular, transcendent celebration. Kicking off in Ludhiana on October 4th, continuing to Hyderabad on October 11th, Mumbai’s Dome SVP Stadium on October 31st, and culminating in New Delhi on November 2nd, each of the shows are conceived as a pilgrimage into creativity and self-expression.

The venues for Ludhiana, Hyderabad, and New Delhi will be announced shortly. Produced by Team Innovation in collaboration with WMS Entertainment, the tour reimagines live music as a multisensory event—where art, sound and storytelling will converge to envelop attendees in a transformative Halloween odyssey.

Talwiinder’s artistry, renowned for its kinetic energy and boundary-pushing productions, promises a performance repertoire that resonates beyond the stage, inviting fans from across all ages to participate in a collective moment of wonder and reinvention. He will deliver an electrifying setlist, featuring major hits like ‘Khayaal’, ‘Wishes’, ‘Haseen’, ‘Nakhre’, ‘Dil Mera’, ‘Dhundala’ and ‘Funk Song.’ The performance will be enhanced with specially crafted immersive visuals, gothic aesthetics, haunting projections and theatrical lighting, transforming the venue into an otherworldly concert experience perfectly aligned with Halloween’s mysterious essence.

The performance will transform the venue into a haven for miisfiits and creative spirits. Attendees will be invited to celebrate individuality through elaborate masks and artistic body paint, fostering a judgment-free community where uniqueness is celebrated, surrounded by like-minded individuals passionate about artistic expression. Masquerade will serve as a defining motif for all attendees, encouraging them to unveil their inner mystery under the banner of #miisfiit_masquerade. The night will feature professional costume contests recognizing the most creative, terrifying and original ensembles. Exclusive fan engagements will include intimate backstage meet-and-greet opportunities, photo booths with a life-size Talwiinder standee, limited-edition merchandise, skull-face painting stations and fanpit access.

Talwiinder states, “Halloween has always been about creativity and self-expression. I can’t wait to see everyone embrace their unique selves. This tour represents the freedom to be whoever you want to be, express yourself without limitations, and connect with others who share that passion for individuality. Let’s make it an unforgettable night where we celebrate the beautiful misfits that we all are!”

Mohit Bijlani, Co- Founder, Team Innovation states, “We are thrilled to present this incredible Halloween tour with Talwiinder. This event will redefine Halloween concerts, transforming it into a celebration of creativity, community and connection.”

Born Talwinder Singh Sidhu, the San Francisco-based Punjabi lyrical powerhouse is known for his velvety croon, emotive vocals, and mesmerizing rhythms. His tracks tell tales of desire and yearning, often cross-pollinating across genres like R&B, synth pop, drill, and lo-fi, though his voice fits just as easily in a Punjabi folk tune.