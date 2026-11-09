Punjabi Pop debuts at EDC: Steve Aoki brings out Guru Randhawa for mainstage premiere of Sirra Remix

Steve Aoki closed out Day 2 of Electric Daisy Carnival with a historic crossover that caught the festival crowd completely by surprise. The two-time Grammy-nominated EDM icon broke cultural boundaries by bringing out multi-platinum Indian singer-songwriter and actor Guru Randhawa for a monumental live mainstage debut.

Together, the cross-genre heavyweights unleashed the world premiere of Aoki’s official remix of ‘Sirra,’ a high-octane reimagining of Randhawa’s smash hit from his Without Prejudice album. Aoki is no stranger to culture-shifting reworks, and this explosive festival anthem joins the ranks of his legendary, chart-dominating global remixes, such as his multi-billion-streamed remix of BTS’s ‘MIC Drop’ and the iconic, multi-platinum festival anthem remix of Kid Cudi’s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.

Building on his past landmark crossovers with legendary Indian vocalists like Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan, this project marks Aoki’s first-ever venture into Punjabi pop, while the performance itself represents a new apex for the electronic music circuit by making Randhawa the first India-born music talent and the first-ever Punjabi artist to perform on the EDC mainstage.

The crowd’s reaction was electric as Aoki seamlessly fused his signature, stadium-level electronic drops with Randhawa’s infectious Punjabi pop vocals, turning the original chart-topper, which already boasts over 356 million cumulative streams, into a certified global festival anthem.

Randhawa, who has previously cultivated an illustrious track record of multi-genre global collaborations, has crossed borders with giants like Pitbull, The Chainsmokers, French Montana, LE SSERAFIM and Rick Ross. This explosive festival premiere serves as the perfect prelude to his upcoming massive homecoming show on December 12, 2026, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, marking his highly anticipated return to live touring after a three-year hiatus.