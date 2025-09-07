Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh pledges ₹5 Crore and 100 rractors for Punjab flood relief

Punjabi music sensation Mankirt Aulakh, the voice behind blockbuster hits such as Gangland, Bhabhi, Badnam, Vail, and Khoke, has pledged ₹5 Crore & 100 tractors to support flood-affected people and villages across Punjab. Beyond his financial commitment, the singer is also actively present on the ground, working alongside relief teams to provide aid and comfort to those impacted.

Sharing his emotions, Mankirt said, “Punjab and everyone who lives here is my family. This soil is our mother. What I am doing is my duty as a son of Punjab, and I will stand by my people till my family fully recovers. Satnam Waheguru.”

His gesture has drawn widespread appreciation, positioning him as not just a musical icon but also a proud son of the soil who stands by his roots in times of crisis.

On the career front, Mankirt Aulakh is soon set to make his debut as an actor in a period action drama titled “Brown Boys” produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture. The story is expected to present him in a powerful new light and mark an exciting chapter in his artistic journey.