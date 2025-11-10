Purva Mantri celebrates bond with mother through Thailand trip

Known for her soulful rendition of the Garba song “Aavati Kalay,” penned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Purva Mantri continues to inspire her fans not just through her music but also through her heartfelt stories. Recently, she embarked on a special journey that touched her very core — a serene trip to Thailand with her beloved mother.

Despite her bustling schedule, which included a whirlwind US tour in September followed by a series of energetic Navratri performances, Purva chose to pause and spend quality time with her mother. This trip marked her first international travel experience with her mom, and it turned out to be a beautifully mesmerizing adventure that strengthened their bond in ways words can scarcely express.

“I usually travel after completing my hectic schedule post Navratri. This year, it started with my US tour, followed by performances during Navratri, and I was so happy and excited that I could finally share this journey with my mom,” Purva shares with a warm smile. “This was my first international trip with her, especially to my favoUrite country, Thailand. The experience was truly magical, and it brought us even closer. Traveling solo or with friends is wonderful, but doing this with my mom was an experience I wish I had earlier.”

Her trip was more than just a vacation — it was a celebration of their special bond. Purva fondly recalls childhood memories woven with her mother’s love and guidance: “My mom was my first teacher in music and everything else I hold dear. Our visits to temples for night bhajans and our shared love for cooking, like Daal Bati, have created a very strong bond between us. This trip was a beautiful reminder of those memories and a new chapter of shared experiences.”

We are excited about the possibility of celebrating this beautiful mother-daughter bond and capturing the essence of their journey in a unique, exclusive story. Purva’s story is a testament to the power of love, music, and the importance of cherishing those closest to us.