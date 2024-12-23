Pushpa 2 director Sukumar reviews Ram Charan’s Game Changer: “He will get a National Award for the performance”

At a promotional event in the US, Sukumar shared his review of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer and expressed high praise for the actor’s performance.

Pushpa 2: The Rule director Sukumar has given the first review of Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer. Speaking at a promotional event for the film in Dallas, US, on Saturday, the director stated that Ram Charan’s performance was so remarkable that he hopes the actor receives a National Award for it.

At the event, Sukumar revealed that he had watched the film with Ram Charan’s father, actor Chiranjeevi. Sharing his thoughts, he said, “I will tell you a secret. I watched this film with Chiranjeevi sir, Game Changer. So, I want to give the first review. First half, awesome. Interval, blockbuster. Trust me. Second half, the flashback episode gave me goosebumps—phenomenal. I enjoyed it as much as Shankar’s Gentleman and Bharateeyudu (Indian).”

The director also expressed his long-held belief that Ram Charan deserved a National Award for his performance in Rangasthalam and hoped that Game Changer would fulfill that dream. He said, “I was so sure Charan would receive a National Award for Rangasthalam, so did others. But the way he essayed emotions in the film’s climax, I got the feeling again. He performed so well, he will definitely get a National Award for it.”