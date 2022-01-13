Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… actress Nadiya Moidu talks about OTT giving opportunities to technicians and directors

Cinema has always been portraying different kinds of stories that are a part of our society and reflects different cultures and traditions. The latest original offering on Amazon Prime Video, the five episodes Tamil anthology, Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa… is one such example of cinema where audience can experience different stories of love, hope and new beginnings created by diverse filmmaking styles and perspectives.

The anthology has 5-episodes and one of them is Mouname Paarvayaai, directed by Madhumita and starring Nadiya Moidu and Joju George. Recently, the lead actress, also a veteran in the film industry, spoke about the advent of OTT and its advantages.

“I think more than actors, we have given room to directors and script writers, who can say their stories directly,” said Nadiya Moidu and continued further, “OTT just gives that larger viewership— it doesn’t matter which language you are watching, of course… it’s a big comfort that you are watching in your own mother tongue. But at least people get exposed to different states, their cultures, how things are viewed in their part of the world. All these things have helped people to think differently.

Nadiya made her debut in the Malayalam film Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu (1985), alongside Mohanlal and Padmini for which she won Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Malayalam. She has been in the industry for 30 years and has been a celebrated actress with Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu cinema.

