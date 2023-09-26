PV Sindhu champions a Generation of Change, urges parents to talk to their sons about periods this Daughter’s Day

PV Sindhu is recognized as the pinnacle of achievement in India having made an indelible mark in the world of sports with her badminton skills. Her journey is a living testament to her unwavering commitment and exceptional prowess to her game.

This Daughter’s Day, PV Sindhu leveraged her significant influence on social media to inspire her fans especially parents, to initiate conversations with their sons about menstruation from an early age. The Badminton world champion’s Instagram post/video in association with Stayfree acts as a catalyst in normalizing conversations around periods amongst boys and aims to destigmatize taboos to promote a more informed and empathetic society.

In an Instagram reel, PV Sindhu, brand ambassador for Stayfree is seen enjoying a moment of reflection over coffee at her study table. She shares, “Being in this field made me realize how crucial it is for boys to understand periods”. She articulates how a minute can alter her game and how a minute of conversation can ignite change in the mindset of our society towards menstruation. “This Daughter’s Day, pledge to talk to your sons. Reassure them it’s a normal, natural aspect of life!” she quoted.

