PVRINOX Pictures to bring Alex Garland’s American war thriller Civil War to India

PVR INOX is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated premiere of ‘CIVIL WAR,’ an epic dystopian thriller written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Alex Garland on 12th April, 2024 in India. The film is an adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor’s edge. It follows a team of journalists who travel across the United States during a rapidly escalating second CIVIL WAR that has engulfed the entire nation. Comprising a stellar lead cast of Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, Jesse Plemons, and Nick Offerman, this gripping action film sets the stage for one of the most debatable movies of the year.

‘CIVIL WAR’ takes us through a near-future scenario where the United States finds itself embroiled in a rapidly escalating second CIVIL WAR, pitting the oppressive government against the separatist “Western Forces” led by Texas and California. The plot revolves around a courageous team of journalists who embark on a perilous journey across the war-torn nation. Leading the charge is Kirsten Dunst’s character, a photojournalist whose lens serves as a window into the brutal realities of a society torn asunder by conflict. As chaos reigns and allegiances shift, the journalists must navigate treacherous terrain, relying on their instincts and resilience to uncover the truth amidst the turmoil.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, expressed, “I am thrilled to announce the Indian release of Alex Garland’s highly anticipated thriller ‘CIVIL WAR’. This heart-pounding film is a must-see for fans of political thrillers and dystopian fiction, discussing important subject matter and posing thought-provoking questions about the future of America. It’s a spectacular movie-watching experience & a film on an unprecedented sense of scale. The buzz surrounding ‘CIVIL WAR’ is palpable, and we are excited to bring this experience to our audiences on 12th April.”

Filmmaker Alex Garland marked that it is exceptionally difficult to make a war movie that is, in fact, anti-war. He said, “War movies find it very, very difficult to not sensationalize violence. Most of the anti-war movies in a way are not really anti-war movies. They have so much to do with camaraderie and courage. It’s not that they are trying to be romantic, but they just become romantic. They sort of can’t help it because courage is romantic and tragedy in a way is romantic”.

As the countdown to the premiere of ‘CIVIL WAR’ begins, Get ready for a road trip of the most unflinching kind.