Pyaar Hona Na Tha: T-Series brings Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev together once again for a love song

After chartbusters like ‘Dil Lauta Do’, ‘Meri Tarah’, ‘Barsaat Ho Jaaye’ and ‘Meethi Meethi’ among others, Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev are back with a unique love song that’s guaranteed to catch eyeballs! Produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Pyaar Hona Na Tha’ is a modern, melodious love song penned by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Payal Dev.

What’s distinct about the track is that the music video conceptualized by digital creator Pixoury, is an animated music video with caricature rendition of Jubin, which is far from the run-of-the-mill music videos we see today.

Says celebrated singer Jubin Nautiyal, “This is one of its kind music video, as it is specially animated by Hrishiraj AKA Pixoury and I must say it has come out to be beautiful. Needless to say, it’s always a pleasure collaborating with Payal Dev. We’ve worked so often together that we understand the melodies and synchronizations every time we are recording. We hope audiences shower this one with as much love as they have our previous collaborations.”

Adds singer-composer Payal Dev, “Pyaar Hona Na Tha is a simple but very deep and powerful love song. Kunaal Vermaa has penned some beautiful lyrics and Jubin Nutiyal as always has sung it fantastically.”

Says lyricist Kunaal Vermaa, “Pyaar Hona Na Tha is all about the feeling one experiences while falling in love and the rollercoaster of emotions one goes through.”

Says Hrishiraj of Pixoury, “A music video like this one allows the music, the voices andthe lyrics to stand out and not get lost in the visuals. Just like the song, the music video is simplistic but impactful and has a modern-day love appeal to it.”

Pyaar Hona Na Tha is produced by T-Series with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and Payal Dev. Conceptualized by Pixoury the music video is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.