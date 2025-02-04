Pyaar Testing trailer: This Valentine’s Day, ZEE5 brings an ultimate test of love

Can love triumph over the ultimate compatibility challenge? Answering the question, ZEE5’s latest romantic drama, Pyaar Testing, is all set to explore the notions of marriage and traditions, in today’s ever-evolving world where a match made in heaven comes with terms and conditions. Starring Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur, the forthcoming series is ready to shake conventions up with a premise as daring as love itself. Directed by Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakraborty, the series is packed with thrills of a modern love blooming amid hardened customs, commenting on the institution of marriage. Releasing on Valentine’s Day, 14th February 2025, Pyaar Testing is the perfect love story for the season, bringing an unconventional take on companionship and commitment.

Set in Rajasthan, Pyaar Testing follows the clash of contemporary values with tradition when a bold experiment of live-in relationship disrupts two conservative Rajput families, posing the question whether love can bridge the gap between old and new ways of thinking. While plays Plabita Borthakur plays Amrita Singh Chauhan, a fierce animal rights activist and vegan café owner, Satyajeet Dubey plays Dhruv Pratap Rathore, an architect by profession, a water conservationist with a passion for sustainability and a hardcore meat lover.

When a traditional arranged marriage setup brings them face-to-face, Amrita flips the script and proposes an unconventional clause: a two-month platonic live-in relationship to test their compatibility before taking the plunge. The trailer offers a glimpse into this ‘trial by love,’ where two polar opposites navigate their lives, clashing ideologies, and the pressures of their orthodox Rajput families. Pyaar Testing also explores the modern generation’s approach to relationships—their set checklists and predefined conventions—only to challenge and redefine them as they grow in love. Will this match made in contrast stand the test of time, or will it crumble before the final vows?

Talking about the series Director Shiva Varma shares, “We are beyond excited to bring Pyaar Testing to audiences on ZEE5. This story is not just about love; it’s about challenging conventions and embracing relationships in a world where traditions and modernity often collide.The concept of Pyaar Testing revolves around the modern-day idea of live-in relationships, where young couples want to test their compatibility before committing to marriage. However, there’s a twist—this live-in arrangement isn’t just between the couple; it happens under the same roof with the guy’s side of the family. This unique setup brings a fresh and entertaining take on love, relationships, and the clash between generations, making for a compelling and relatable story.

He added, “Through Amrita and Dhruv’s journey, we have tried to explore the delicate balance between personal choice and societal expectations. We truly believe that Pyaar Testing will resonate with everyone who has ever questioned the meaning of love, marriage, and compatibility in today’s evolving world.”

Direction Saptaraj Chakraborty said, “Bringing Pyaar Testing to life has been an incredibly fulfilling experience, and we are thrilled to finally share it with the audience. This is a story that dares to ask important questions about relationships, commitment, and the idea of ‘testing’ love before taking the big leap. The clash of ideologies, the humor in cultural contrasts, and the emotional depth of the characters make this series a unique and engaging watch weaving a lovely background in the city of Jaipur, merging its modernity with the straitjacketed traditional thought process. We hope viewers connect with Amrita and Dhruv’s journey and find their own reflections in this narrative. We are eager to see how audiences react to this fresh take on love and marriage! “

Expressing the excitement actor Satyajeet Dubey said, “Pyaar Testing is a unique exploration of modern relationships and the evolving dynamics of love. Dhruv is not just another quintessential lover boy—he is a man of deep conviction who believes in contributing to the greater good. While he is rooted in his values, he is also someone who recognizes his privileges and feels a strong responsibility to give back to society. Coming from Rajasthan, Dhruv is deeply aware of the region’s ecological challenges, particularly water scarcity and social disparities without seeking recognition.

He further adds, “What makes Pyaar Testing special is that it’s not just about love—it’s about two people from completely different worlds challenging each other, finding common ground, and growing together. Dhruv’s journey is one of self-discovery, where his love for Amrita forces him to reassess everything he believes in. I’m thrilled to bring this layered character to life and can’t wait for audiences to experience this fresh and thought-provoking take on love and purpose”

Plabita Borthakur shares, “Amrita is someone who believes that love should be built on understanding, compatibility, and honesty. Her pratical approach to relationships—testing them before fully committing—reflects the modern woman’s mindset of today. ‘Pyaar Testing’ is an exciting story that challenges traditional views on marriage and love. It’s refreshing to portray a character that questions conventions while discovering new aspects of herself and the people around her. This series is all about love, vulnerability, and growth, and I’m beyond excited to be a part of this journey.”

Watch Pyaar Testing on ZEE5, premiering this Valentine’s Day, 14th February 2025.