R Balki announces Abhishek Bachchan – Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer

R Balki’s Ghoomer is inspired by the incredible achievement of Karoly Takacs, a Hungarian right hand shooter who won two Olympic Gold medals with his left hand after his right hand was seriously injured. The film is not a biopic but it salutes the achievements of special sportsmen who have conquered their disabilities and achieved more than they did when they were so called ‘normal’.

Speaking about the film, R Balki said, “Ghoomer is a film that I’m excited about for many reasons. Firstly, the joy of working with Abhishek after Paa and what an idea, sirji! Abhishek is one of the rare contemporary actors with depth that is normally associated with a traditional era. Secondly, working with possibly the only actor in our industry who, besides being a good actor, is actually a real sports person, Saiyami Kher. You can’t cheat a sportsman with face replacements! Thirdly, the privilege of working with Shabana for the first time, and fourthly, the idea of doing a sports film that gives back a new idea to a traditional sport – almost spinning the sport on its head.”

Ghoomer is powered by Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi along with Angad Bedi, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and Ivanka Das. With cinematography by Vishal Sinha, production design by Sandeep Sharad Ravade and music by Amit Trivedi, Ghoomer is based on a concept by Rahul Sengupta. The film is written by R Balki, Rahul Sengupta and Rishi Virmani and directed by R Balki. Ghoomer is co-produced by Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment.