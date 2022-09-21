“R Madhavan brings a certain charm and warmth to his characters”, says Dhokha: Round D Corner director Kookie Gulati

R Madhavan has always been one of the finest talents in India and his fandom especially amongst the female and family audiences continues to remain unshakeable. It comes as no surprise that considering his prowess as a performer R Madhavan was the first name the makers considered for the role of Yathaarth, the affectionate, doting husband in T-Series’ upcoming thriller Dhokha: Round D Corner.

Says director Kookie Gulati, “When we were casting for the role of Yathaarth, R Madhavan was the first person who popped into our heads. He brings a certain charm and warmth to his characters that audiences find endearing. Being the seasoned actor that he is, he took the role to the next level with a character that is neither good nor bad.”

‘Dhokha’ is a multi-perspective thriller starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana. The suspense drama is based on a day in the life of an urban couple and takes you on an unexpected journey with twists and turns showcasing shades of grey in each character.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, ‘Dhokha- Round D Corner’ starring Khushalii Kumar, R Madhavan, Darshan Kumaar and Aparshakti Khurana and directed by Kookie Gulati releases 23rd September, 2022.