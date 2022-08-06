R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect gets the unique honour of being screened at the Parliament

R Madhavan seems to be on cloud nine, and he should be seeing how his movie Rocketry has become everything he had hoped for and more. The brilliant film has garnered a laudatory review from critics, fans and now even the parliament!

The masterpiece biographical drama was screened at the Parliament on 5th August and turned into an instant favourite. The iconic film received quite a Phenomenal response at the Parliament. Talking about the same, director-actor Madhavan said “It was quite a humbling experience. I was proud and nervous at the same time. You have to realise this isn’t a common occurrence and I still cannot believe it happened. And of course, I am eternally grateful that the film was so well received.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a 2022 Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R. Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. This brilliant film is still running in theatres in its 5th week despite being already made available on OTT platforms.