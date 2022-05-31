R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect reaches US for promotions after Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival fever may be over but everyone witness to the world premiere of R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is still reeling from the impact the biographical drama had on them! With the world premiere at the prestigious Palais des Festivals, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was the talk of the town on the ultimate world stage of cinema. And now, R Madhavan has kicked off film promotions for his directorial debut full throttle!

Starting with the US, the first promotional halt for the Rocketry team is at Washington DC. The 12-day tour in the US will see R Madhavan travelling to locations like New York, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Arizona, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle, along with the ISRO space scientist and genius Nambi Narayanan, on whose life the story is based.

Set to hit screens worldwide on 1st July, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect captures the spy scandal that changed Nambi Narayanan’s life forever and unravels the truth behind it all. Starring R Madhavan in the eponymous role, the film has a powerful ensemble star cast comprising of acclaimed international actors like Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta and Ron Donachie and with special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. Staged on a mammoth scale, the film has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia. The film will be released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is produced by TriColour films, Varghese Moolan Pictures and 27th Investments. The film is being distributed by UFO Moviez and Red Giant Movies in India and will be distributed internationally by Yash Raj Films and Phars Film Co.