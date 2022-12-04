Raahul Jatin collaborates with father Jatin Pandit for upcoming song Madhoshiyaan

Singer Raahul Jatin who is known for his soothing music and phenomenal on stage performances, is all set to release his next song titled Madhoshiyaan. This song is special to the singer as he will be collaborating with his father, the legendary Jatin Pandit. In this exclusive interview, the singer shares his experience collaborating with his father.

The young starlet who aces the romantic Hindi music genre, is ready to impress his fans with yet another love track, Madhoshiyaan. The song has been composed and written by the iconic Jatin Pandit and sung by Raahul.

Talking about this wonderful collaboration, Raahul says, “It’s beautiful to collaborate with my father and I’d like to continue to collaborate with him. And I think it’s amazing any way to collaborate with artists who have stayed in the industry for such a long time, so that way there is so, so much to learn from them! So, I’m glad I had the opportunity to collaborate”.

Raahul’s recent song Humansheen has also received immense love for, and is also being considered as one of the most soothing romantic songs of the year.