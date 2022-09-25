Raahul Jatin pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with Jai Jai Shivshankar

Singer Raahul Jatin who’s known for his impressive music singles like Bin Tere, Yaadein Aane Lagi, and more, proved that he’s a power-packed performer during a recent event held to play a tribute to late singer legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar. Read on to know more!

Raahul who in several interviews expressed his deep love and dedication for music paid a heart-touching tribute to iconic singer, Lata Mangeshkar at the Shanmukhananda hall, Mumbai. The handsome singer delivered an enthralling performance with the evergreen hit song, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, leaving the audience demanding an encore. The young singer didn’t just impress with his mellifluous voice, but also left the audience pleasantly surprised with his stirring dance moves.

Raahul has until now proved to be one of the most dedicated and disciplined singers in the younger lot, who believes in creating original music, off the beaten path of remix culture.

After delivering back-to-back hits, Raahul will soon be releasing his new singles.