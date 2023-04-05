Raahul Jatin’s upcoming release promises to ‘Heal the World’ through music

Singer Raahul Jatin is set to release his next song, a Hindi remake of the legendary Michael Jackson’s iconic track, “Heal the World”. The song is a tribute to the King of Pop and aims to spread positivity and love across the world.

Raahul, said, “In these times, it is important to spread love and positivity, and what better way to do that than through music? My intention with this song is not just to pay homage to the legend but also to spread a message of hope, unity, and happiness to the world.”

The singer believes that music has the power to bring people together and transcend boundaries. He added, “Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ has always been a song that touched my heart, and I wanted to pay tribute to this great artist by creating my own Hindi version of the song.”

Raahul hopes that his rendition of the song will inspire people to make a positive difference in the world.

He said, “We need to come together as one global community and heal the world, both physically and emotionally. I hope my rendition of this beautiful song will inspire people to make a positive difference in the world.”

The release of the song has been eagerly awaited by Raahul’s fans, who are excited to hear his take on this iconic track. The song promises to be a beautiful tribute to Michael Jackson’s music, as well as a powerful message of hope and unity for the world.

In conclusion, Raahul’s upcoming release is not only a tribute to the King of Pop, but also a reminder to spread love and positivity in the world. The song is set to be released soon, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear this beautiful rendition of “Heal the World” in Hindi.