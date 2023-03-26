Raashi Khanna expresses her desire to do an Aashiqui kind of film with Kartik Aaryan, says “I would like to do an intense love story”

Kartik Aaryan is the one young superstar of this generation who rules the hearts of the audience with killer looks and wittiness. The superstar who enjoys a huge fanbase across all age groups undoubtedly has made a special place in the hearts of girls. His charm is well visible in the way he romanticizes his heroines on the screen which makes him a man in demand for the actress to work with. This is indeed well witnessed when Raashi Khanna expressed her desire to work with Kartik Aaryan in a love story.

Recently during an interview, while talking about Kartik the Farzi actress said, “I think with him, I would like to do an intense love story, not a comedy fun genre kind of film but like an intense film like Aashiqui. That film I think will be very nice because I love romantic films and I had done a film and that was the film that was immensely loved by the audience so they love me in a love story. So if I have to do with Kartik, probably a film like that.”

The loverboy has often won over the audiences not just with his charm on screen but the chemistry he shares with his actresses. Be it romancing the beautiful actress on the screen to making his female fans feel special with his charm, time and again Kartik has proved how he can rule the hearts.

On the work front, Kartik has an exciting lineup of films with Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next among others.