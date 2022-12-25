Raashii Khanna celebrates Christmas with children with mental and physical challenges

It’s no longer a secret that multi-talented pan-India star Raashii Khanna is not just a remarkable actor but also a generous philanthropist, who regularly contributes to the welfare of the society under her initiative #BeTheMiracle. While it was earlier revealed that Raashii Khanna follows a tradition to donate on her birthday, it’s not known much that the actress also spends every Christmas since many years with a welfare organization for children with mental and physical challenges.

Celebrating the merry occasion of Christmas, under her initiative #BeTheMiracle, Raashii Khanna visited Swayamkrushi, a welfare organization for school/ home for children with mental/ physical challenges. Interacting with kids left away due to special conditions at birth and old citizens abandoned by their children, Raashii spread rays of hope and happiness amongst around 75 people, majorly girls 15 and above, with the help of their staff.

Raashii Khanna shared pictures from the celebration saying, “My heart was touched and think in some way I had the same effect on them. ❤️ This Christmas couldn’t have been merrier..! #bethemiracle that you are and spread the gift of love and joy in whatever little way that you can! Have a very #merrychristmas 🎄❤️”

Talking about the same, Raashii Khanna said, “Gratitude is the most peaceful and relaxing emotion in the world. I am extremely grateful for this life and opportunities that I have been blessed with and so I strongly believe that it is the good wishes and blessings of my fans and well-wishers that have been the major contributors to the my success. Which is why I began the initiative #BeTheMiracle to help in whatever possible way that I can and bring to light authentic institutions working towards the betterment of the society where the general public can also donate with utmost trust in the sincerity and earnest service by them.”

Earlier, Raashii Khanna had donated via Roti Bank during Covid times and also contributed to the society by making a donation on her birthday. The environment conscious and lover actress also plants saplings on her birthday every year.

On the workfront, Raashii Khanna is amongst the busiest and most bankable stars of pan-India with four releases in 2022 and an interesting line up in 2023.