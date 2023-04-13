Raashii Khanna dubs for Yodha ahead of release in July

Basking in the success of her recent hit digital web series Farzi, Raashii Khanna is currently dubbing for her big Bollywood debut as lead – Dharma Production’s first action entertainer Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra.

The multi-lingual star with imprints across languages and platforms has been on a roll with back to back projects in South as well as Hindi markets. After making her digital debut with Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of darkness and three releases in South last year, Raashii created a strong impression with her impactful role in Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati co-starrer Farzi this year, which even bagged her the top spot on IMDb’s most popular stars list.

Unfolding another facet of her versatility, Raashii Khanna is now all set to be the Dharma heroine with a headstrong role as the female lead opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha.

While the actress wrapped the shoot of the film last year, recently Raashii shot a few additional portions of the film and is currently dubbing for the action entertainer. She posted pictures from her dubbing session in Mumbai on her social media recently kindling the interests of the audience.

Releasing on 7th July, 2023 Yodha is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is touted as the first action entertainer of the production house. Along with Yodha, Raashii Khanna is also gearing for a few interesting projects in South including joining the fourth part of the super successful Tamil franchise Aranmanai which she began shooting today, establishing herself as the pan-India star.