Raashii Khanna on the joy of celebrating Dhanteras with Family, the tradition of buying gold and honouring the rituals

For Raashii Khanna, the joy of celebrating Dhanteras revolves more around honouring traditions, seeking blessings and spending time with family. The actress intends to celebrate this occassion with abundance, prosperity and togetherness. She says, “Dhanteras, for me, is about inviting abundance and prosperity into your life. I love how it brings health and wealth together.”

Busy work schedule rarely keeps her away from home during festivites. “No matter how hectic my schedule is, I try to be home for Dhanteras and Diwali. This year, too, I’ll be celebrating with my family and following the rituals we observe every year. The evening Lakshmi puja is particularly important to us. Pradosh Kaal, the period after sunset, is considered auspicious for the prayers. We worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, seeking prosperity, good health and auspicious beginnings,” she says.

Khanna believes that rituals are about seeking blessings for the people you love. For her, one of her gem-of-memories from childhood revolves around the excitement of buying something new and indulging in sweets. “When you’re growing up, you don’t really understand the traditions or the symbolism behind festivals. I always associated Dhanteras with buying something new, and I found that fascinating as a child. I was also given plenty of sweets, which remains one of my fondest memories.”

Now, Raashii carries an even deeper appreciation for the rituals. “It’s lovely how something you remember so fondly from childhood takes on a deeper meaning as you grow up. You begin to understand that buying something new is rooted in the belief that it invites good fortune and abundance. I have also come to find the tradition of Yama Deepam particularly meaningful. A diya is lit facing south as a prayer for the well-being and longevity of the family. Ultimately, these rituals are about seeking blessings for the people you love.”

Speaking of cherished Dhan this Dhanteras, Raashi says there’s one family heirloom that holds a special place in her heart. “A set of gold bangles that has been passed down through generations is closest to my heart. They originally belonged to my great-great-grandmother, and there is a tradition of passing them on to the next girl in the family. They have now come to me, and I consider them one of my most precious possessions. There’s something incredibly special about wearing jewellery that carries the memories, history and blessings of generations of women in your family,” she says.

She says buying gold has become a family ritual now. When it comes to selecting jewellery, trends don’t hold her back. “I consider the purity of the gold, the craftsmanship and the design. I gravitate towards classic pieces that I can wear for years rather than something that is trendy at the moment. I also believe you don’t have to make an extravagant purchase on Dhanteras. Even bringing home a small gold or silver coin is considered auspicious,” she says.

Khanna mentions that she and her family ensure they purchase gold every year – and it could be anything – a kada, a gold coin or a pair of earrings. “The joy lies in making that purchase together. It has now become a family tradition that we look forward to,” she shares. Raashii loves the tradition of purchasing gold on Dhanteras. “Gold has always held a special place in Indian culture. It is not just an investment; it also represents heritage and permanence.”

While Raashii basks in the festivities, she is gearing up to make a splash on the big screens with Dharman, alongside Rajinikanth. She will also be sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in Mauja Hi Mauja. Khanna also has Farzi 2 in the pipeline.