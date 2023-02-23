Raashii Khanna tops IMDB’s Popular Indian Celebrities global trend list

Raashii Khanna, who’s charmed everyone with her performance in the recently released web series Farzi, is on cloud nine! The actress has been flooded with rave reviews for her performance in the series, where she is seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

While basking in the glory of all the love and appreciation coming her way, Raashii was in for a pleasant surprise when IMDB released their list of Popular Indian Celebrities, trending globally. Raashii has topped that list and grabbed the number one spot.

Raashii has raced ahead of superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, actress Regina Cassandra and YRF head-honcho Aditya Chopra and become the most popular Indian celebrity trending globally for the week of 20th February to 26th February, 2023.

Sharing her excitement on social media about the same, Raashii got on Instagram and re-posted IMDB’s post and added, “Is this a dream????”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashii will next be seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra.