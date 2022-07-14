Raashii Khanna’s fan gets her autograph tattooed on his hand

The multi lingual star Raashii Khanna is not only a versatile performer but also amongst the most loved stars of the nation with an extensive fanbase of admirers across quarters. With her consecutive releases in multiple languages, the love for the actress amongst the fans is just increasing day by day.

Raashii Khanna’s film “Thank you the movie” dropped its trailer on Monday fans are leaving no stones unturned to shower their love on the actress. During the promotions of her film recently, the actress did a meet and greet session with her fans, interacting with her admirers to express her gratitude for their love and support.

During the meet, one of her fans, Abhishek asked her to give her autograph on his hand, which he later got tattooed. This gesture truly depicts the craze that the fans have for the actress. During all the promotional activities, Raashii has been receiving immense love from the fans. From sweet notes on placards to slogans being chanted, every outing presents a fan frenzy.

Raashii Khanna who is currently basking in the success of her recent release, has been also enjoying the love she has been receiving for her films, while she will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The actress is also working on her web series along with Shahid Kapoor, while creating excitement and anticipation for her upcoming projects across mediums and languages.