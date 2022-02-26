Radhe Shyam makers install astrology booths in cinema halls all over India

‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film has been in talks for a long time for its amazing music. The makers are always bringing something new to keep the audience excitement intact. Recently, an astrology booth are installed outside the cinema halls that relates to the role of Prabhas in the film.

‘Radhe Shyam’ is one of its kind movie audience are eagerly waiting for a long time. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, who will be seen sharing screen space with each other in the film, is much in talks for their sizzling chemistry. The makers have already given a glimpse of the magic the audience will experience in the cinema hall with its amazing trailer. Moreover, the songs are keeping the vibes alive in the heart of the audience.

Now, the makers have come up with yet another creative idea to connect the audience to the film. They have installed an astrology booth in a lot of cinema halls across the nation where an astrologer will read the palms, free of cost. People in huge numbers are coming to the stall. It’s yet another creative move to connect the audience to the story of the film as Prabas will be seen playing the character of a palmist in the film.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.