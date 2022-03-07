Radhe Shyam team installs Astrology Corners in cinema halls across India

The much-awaited magnum opus, ‘Radhe Shyam’ will soon hit theatres globally! The anticipation for this movie amongst fans is palpable and now the makers are taking it up another notch as ‘Radhe Shyam’ becomes the first movie in India to install ‘Astrology Corner’ in cinema halls across the country.

Never before has any Indian movie explored a concept like this before release, and ever since the Astrology Corners has been installed, it has met with humongous response from the audience, thronging in huge numbers to interact with astrologers and learn more about their future!

The makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ launched its new trailer in Mumbai recently along with Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, director Radha Krishna Kumar, producers Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod which had fans hailing it as the most phenomenal movie ever! The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970’s and explores a very novel and different concept, as seen in Radhe Shyam’s special curtain raiser video – While the film’s songs, posters and teasers have gone on to garner record breaking numbers, the curtain raiser too took the internet by storm!

For the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen in the unique role of a palmist in a film where the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar coupled with top notch special effects, scenic visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad add a magical touch to the chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, the movie releases on 11th March, 2022.