Radhika Apte wraps 3 films in 3 months along with multiple brand commitments

Radhika Apte nearly activated beast mode in July until September to fulfill all her work commitments. The actress has managed to start and wrap up 3 upcoming projects in within a span of 3 months along with a whole host of exclusive brand campaigns.

A source close to the actress shared, “Radhika was continuously on the go since July and she took no break till September. She completed 3 projects along with 6 exclusive brand campaigns in a jiffy to stand to her commitment filled schedule. Within this short time, she ticked off shoots for 2 OTT projects and Forensic opposite Vikrant Massey off her list.”

The source adds, “The most challenging part of shooting in such a short span for all these projects was that her characters in each, differ vastly from each other. So Radhika was not only doing a physical change of characters but she would also have to get into completely different mindsets and mental space while hopping a set.”

From brands to films, it’s admirable how the actress has managed to pull such a feat but that can only be owed to her workaholic nature. The multi-talented star is finally back at home in London, to catch a much deserved break.

Next on cards for the actress are so many titles to be excited for, like ‘Mrs. Undercover’, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ alongside Rajkummar Rao, ‘Made In Heaven 2’ and ‘Forensic’ opposite Vikrant Massey.

