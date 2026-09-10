Radhika Das announces highly anticipated UAE debut at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena

Internationally acclaimed devotional music artist, author and podcaster Radhika Das is set to make his historic UAE debut at the iconic Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on 20th September 2026. Titled Lightfall, the highly anticipated event promises to be a landmark evening of transformative sound, collective celebration and unified emotion.

Produced and promoted by Blu Blood and Fire Water Earth Productions, with the official support of Dubai Calendar, the concert marks a monumental milestone for the region’s cultural and live entertainment landscape.

Based in London, Radhika Das has spent the past fifteen years introducing ancient musical traditions to global audiences across more than 30 countries. What began as intimate gatherings has evolved into massively successful, sold-out concerts in major theatres and concert halls worldwide, uniting people of all backgrounds through the universal power of music.

At the core of Lightfall is an immersive, participatory experience rooted in the ancient call-and-response vocal tradition. Rather than acting as passive spectators, the audience is invited to sing, listen, reflect, and actively shape the unique energy of the arena.

Radhika Das states, “This tour is inspired by the growing hunger for something deeper. A collective yearning for real connection, peace in the world, and purpose with devotion. Dubai is a city that brings people together from every corner of the world and that is exactly what this music does. There is something profoundly moving about standing in a room with thousands of people and watching them arrive at the same place through the power of music.”

Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman, MD and CEO of Blu Blood state, “Blu Blood was built on the foundation that live entertainment has an ethereal power to elevate people in a truly extraordinary way; to connect them, and to remind them what it truly feels like to be fully alive. Radhika Das is the embodiment of this, which aligns harmoniously with everything we at Blu Blood stand for. Bringing him to Dubai for the very first time is a moment we are incredibly proud of. What Radhika Das does, through the ancient power of transformative sound, is bring people together in the most profound way. That is exactly what #TheBluBloodWay has always been about.”

Tickets are available on district.ae.