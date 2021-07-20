Radhika Madan wishes Vasan Bala on his birthday, calls him ‘Maegic’

As filmmaker Vasan Bala celebrates his birthday today, Radhika Madan took to her social media to wish her director.

Having began her Bollywood journey with Vasan Bala for ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota’, Radhika Madan shares an affectionate relationship with the director and has often termed him as her family.

Reuniting with him for her short film ‘Spotlight’ as a part of Netflix’s anthology Ray, Radhika Madan had touted Vasan Bala as the primary reason to be a part of the project.

Sharing a picture with Bala, Radhika wished the director saying, “Happy Birthday ‘Maegic’!🙏🏻”