The creators of ‘Vaaste’, ‘Lut Gaye’ and ‘Leja Re’ now present a musical ‘Monster & Dulhan’ featuring the hauntingly romantic ‘Yeh Raat Khaas Hai’.

Mumbai: After delivering the extraordinary billion-view hat-trick songs ‘Vaaste’, ‘Lut Gaye’ and ‘Leja Re’, celebrated filmmaking duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru are set to unveil ‘Monster & Dulhan’, an original musical presented in association with Sony Music.

At the heart of this dark and enchanting musical world is ‘Yeh Raat Khaas Hai’, a haunting romance that brings together a cursed monster and a betrayed bride on one unforgettable full-moon night.

In the Monster’s world, brides’ tears were his salvation, brides’ blood his passion, and bridal red his hunt of choice. He was a monster burning in the fury of eternal damnation—until one full-moon night, he found a bride who asked him his story.

What followed was an unforgettable night for the Monster and the Dulhan.

Known for transforming songs into enduring visual experiences, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru have shaped some of Indian music’s most memorable moments across generations—from ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’, ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’ and ‘Tere Mast Mast Do Nain’ to contemporary blockbusters ‘Vaaste’, ‘Leja Re’ and ‘Lut Gaye’.

Speaking about the project, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru said, “Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao expressed, “With ‘Monster & Dulhan’, we wanted to create a world that is dark, mysterious and deeply romantic – where fantasy meets emotion. ‘Yeh Raat Khaas Hai’ is a glimpse into this unusual love story, one that we hope will intrigue, haunt and stay with audiences long after they experience it.”

‘Monster & Dulhan – Yeh Raat Khaas Hai’ promises a distinctive fusion of romance, fantasy, mystery and music, carrying forward the unmistakable cinematic signature of Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.