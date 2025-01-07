Radio Nasha brings an exclusive chance for the fans to celebrate Hrithik Roshan’s birthday eve with a special screening of ‘Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai’ on 9th January

Bollywood fans, gear up for an unforgettable evening as Radio Nasha is bringing to you an exclusive chance to celebrate 25 glorious years of Hrithik Roshan’s incredible journey in cinema with ‘Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai’s’ special screening. This iconic film, which marked Hrithik’s spectacular debut, remains etched in the hearts of millions and is set to mesmerize audiences all over again. For the first time ever, fans will get a glorious chance to celebrate the charming actor’s birthday with him! The event promises an immersive trip down memory lane, with fans reliving the magic of Hrithik’s mesmerizing debut performance.

Speaking about the special fan premiere hosted by Radio Nasha, Hrithik Roshan shared, “Radio Nasha, I have been seeing all your beautiful posts and listening to your messages, aur Aap sabhi ka pyaar mujh tak pohoch gaya hai.. loud and clear. Thank you so much Radio Nasha for celebrating my 25 years in the film industry with such enthusiasm and for organizing the premiere of Kaho Naa.. pyaar hai! See you all on 9th of January!”

RJ Rohini, Brand Content Director of Radio Nasha, expressed her excitement about the event: “Today marks a milestone in Bollywood’s history and an unforgettable start to Hrithik’s cinematic legacy. We are thrilled to host this event and celebrate his journey with fans.”

Don’t miss your chance to meet Hindi cinema’s most stylish superstar, relive the legacy and Hrithik’s smashing debut on the big screen and celebrate his glorious journey of 25 years in Bollywood on 9th January 2025.