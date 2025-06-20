Raghav Juyal celebrates 10 years of ABCD 2 with a heartfelt throwback tribute

It’s been a whole decade since ABCD 2 danced its way into pop culture history—and Raghav Juyal is taking fans down memory lane with a special tribute.

To commemorate 10 glorious years of the film, Raghav Juyal and co-star Shraddha Kapoor shared an unseen behind-the-scenes video on social media, filled with laughter, candid moments, and the raw energy that made ABCD 2 a cultural phenomenon. The video instantly sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans, who flooded the comments with memories and love for the film’s iconic music, choreography, and ensemble cast.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, ABCD 2 redefined the dance genre in Indian cinema. With Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, and dance stars like Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, and Punit Pathak playing pivotal roles, the film brought street-style choreography into the mainstream and inspired an entire generation to embrace dance.

Marking the occasion, Raghav Juyal posted throwback photos with the caption:

“10 years of #ABCD2 – we were so free and rebellious, so honest and so pure. Thank you @remodsouza and @lizelleremodsouza for ABCD.”

As fans revisit the grooves and grit of ABCD 2, the 10-year milestone is more than just a celebration of a film—it’s a reminder of a movement that encouraged millions to dance like nobody’s watching.