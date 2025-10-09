Raghav Juyal praises Ashish Chanchlani’s upcoming directorial series Ekaki

Ashish Chanchlani has firmly etched his name as one of the biggest and most influential digital stars of the country. His journey from YouTube to digital powerhouse has been remarkable, and now he is stepping into filmmaking with his debut directorial venture, Ekaki. The series showcases Ashish’s visionary storytelling and is slated to release this year, generating significant anticipation among audiences eager to witness his work.

Recently, Raghav Juyal, formerly known as a dancer and anchor, who has now won critical acclaim for his acting performances in Kill and The Ba***ds of Bollywood, while on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, spoke about the learning curve of filmmaking on YouTube. He specifically praised Ashish’s efforts, sharing how the talented star will not only conceptualized a series on the platform but will also execute it exceptionally well.

Praising Ashish, Raghav shared, “Ashish has made a whole film (series) on YouTube, a horror comedy. He started a production house and has done really well. He showed me, and he did very nice work.” Further, Ranveer Allahbadia praised Ashish Chanchlani, saying he is extremely talented and predicted that with his vision and dedication, Ashish will go on to become a legendary director in the future.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ashishchanchlani/3739435385614424916/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=bm5idHA5N3luMmdl

Ekaki, a horror-comedy thriller web series, recently grabbed attention when Ashish Chanchlani revealed its striking poster, hinting at a spine-chilling story filled with suspense and dark humor. What makes this project truly unique is Ashish’s multifaceted involvement; he is not just directing, but also producing, writing, and acting in the series.

Set to premiere exclusively on ACV Studios’ YouTube channel, Ekaki marks a bold leap for Ashish into long-format storytelling. Scheduled to release this year, the series has already sparked excitement among fans to see Ashish push his creative boundaries and showcase his growth as both a performer and a storyteller.