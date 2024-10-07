Raima Sen radiates elegance in Pink Banarasi Sari during Durga Puja celebrations

Celebrated actress Raima Sen embraced the festive spirit of Durga Puja this year by donning a stunning pink georgette Banarasi sari during the celebrations at her residence in Kolkata. Known for her refined fashion sense and elegant style, Raima chose the traditional Banarasi weave, which is renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless appeal.

The pink georgette Banarasi sari stood out for its intricate zari work, blending traditional Indian heritage with contemporary grace. The sari’s vibrant color was a perfect choice for the joyous atmosphere of Durga Puja, reflecting the exuberance of the festivities. Raima completed her look with classic jewelry, minimal makeup, and a chic bun, showcasing her trademark balance of simplicity and elegance.

Raima Sen’s choice of attire not only highlighted the beauty of Indian handloom but also paid homage to the deep cultural roots of the Durga Puja celebrations. Her ensemble struck a chord with fashion enthusiasts who admire the seamless fusion of tradition and modernity.

Raima celebrated the occasion with her close family and friends, enjoying the rituals and festivities that mark Durga Puja as a time of devotion, joy, and togetherness. The actress, who is known for her roles in both Bengali and Hindi cinema, shared glimpses of her celebrations on social media, delighting fans and setting festive fashion trends.