Rain: DIVINE’s new single samples 3 Idiots soundtrack

Multi-platinum rapper DIVINE announces the release of his highly anticipated new single ‘Rain’ produced by Stunnah Beatz and released through Gully Gang Records in partnership with Universal Music.

Following the explosive energy of ‘Aag’, Mumbai’s foremost hip-hop voice takes a turn inward, offering listeners an unfiltered look at his journey through adversity. In ‘Rain’, DIVINE weaves together ambient synths and the haunting chorus reimagined from the Bollywood comedy-drama film ‘3 Idiots’, reimagined in a deeper, more introspective key.

As DIVINE’s verses unfold, candid storytelling over ascending strings charts battles with self-doubt, ambition and the relentless drive to overcome, evidenced by lines like ‘risk liya, game pura lift kiya’ (Took risks, lifted the whole game). The refrain then lifts into an anthemic hook, repurposing the classic ‘Give Me Some Sunshine’ film track, as a declaration of rebirth rather than escape—hope forged in the crucible of hardship.

Lyrically, ‘Rain’ marks a profound departure from bravado toward vulnerability. DIVINE’s personal journey is laid bare, with phrases such as ‘pehle maa ko ghar gift kiya’ (first gifted a home to mother) revealing deep-seated motivations, while the stark reality of ‘sirf dard aur paseena’ (only pain and sweat) underscores the relentless effort behind his success. The narrative arc, which emphasizes that ‘mehnat saboot hai yeh’ (hard work is the proof), mirrors an emotional transformation, turning personal struggle into a shared catharsis where growth emerges from embracing both the light and the storm.

The accompanying video, directed by John Fredrick Peter Mayne, was shot along Konkan storm-tossed coastline in Ganpatipule, Ratnagiri. Through sweeping drone sweeps of serpentine cliffside roads and intimate close-ups of DIVINE standing resolute in torrential downpour, nature becomes both backdrop and character. Wet asphalt, foaming waves and relentless rain symbolize the cleansing power of facing life’s storms head-on, amplifying the song’s message of endurance and renewal.

DIVINE states, “With ‘Rain,’ I wanted to peel back another layer. It’s about facing our inner storms and finding strength in vulnerability—knowing that every downpour can wash us clean.”

John Fredrick Peter Mayne states, “’Aag’ was about the blaze within. For ‘Rain,’ we moved from controlled inferno to elemental introspection, letting nature mirror DIVINE’s personal evolution.”

‘Rain’ marks a significant evolution in DIVINE’s catalog. Where his earlier hits celebrated grit and swagger, this single embraces nuance and introspection. It cements his reputation not just as a voice of the streets, but as an artist unafraid to bare his inner world— pioneering a depth and range that push Indian hip-hop into new territory.

‘Rain’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.